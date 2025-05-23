Tata Consultancy Services carries out internal probe into M&S hack

Published On: Fri, 23 May 2025 17:42:35 PKT

(Reuters) - India's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS), is conducting an internal investigation to determine whether it was the gateway for a cyberattack on UK's Marks and Spencer (MKS.L), that compromised customer data and disrupted the retailer’s operations, FT reported on Friday.

The Indian IT company, which has provided services to M&S for more than a decade, hopes to conclude the probe by the end of the month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

M&S declined to comment and TCS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The cyberattack which M&S disclosed in April will cost the company about 300 million pounds ($404.9 million) in lost operating profit, and disruption to online services is likely until July.