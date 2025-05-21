How drones can help farmers make data-driven decisions

They help detect pests, assess water stress and guide precise fertilizer and pesticide spraying

(Web Desk) - Drones mean farming is no longer confined to the soil. It is soaring in the skies, led by a fleet of intelligent nano-drones that promise to make agriculture smarter, greener and more resilient.

Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles, have transformed large-scale farming with high-resolution imagery and real-time data for monitoring crops.

They help detect pests, assess water stress and guide precise fertilizer and pesticide spraying. Some drones also support seed dissemination, reducing manual labor, optimising input use and improving overall farm productivity.

Nano-drones are smaller versions of conventional agricultural drones and offer a low-cost, high-efficiency alternative.

They can be used for micro-precision spraying, reducing pesticide usage, AI-powered crop health monitoring and early detection of plant diseases.

Their compact size allows them to access narrow and fragmented farm plots, making them ideal for smallholder farmers.

Equipped with advanced multispectral, thermal sensors and AI algorithms, nano-drones can capture high-resolution imagery, analyse plant stress and generate actionable insights in real time. This not only enhances productivity but also promotes environmentally sustainable farming by minimising chemical inputs and resource waste.

The latest research on nano-drones suggests several nations including India, US, Japan, Australia, Brazil, China and European countries such as Netherlands are adopting compact drones for crop monitoring, early pest detection and efficient resource management.

During the course of a multi-nation survey that one of the authors was a part of, a noted academic from the Netherlands observed that nano-drones can “enhance sustainability by reducing pesticide use and improving food quality”.

Research has shown nano-drone applications have helped optimise efficiency in farming. The Robotic Eagle-Micro Drone, for instance, shows the potential of bio-inspired nano-drones in tackling agricultural issues such as pollinator decline and crop monitoring.

The global agricultural nano-drone market is experiencing rapid growth.

Forecasts predict a 35 percent compound annual growth rate over the next decade. Governments and private investors are increasingly investing in this transformative technology, driving advancements in research, development and deployment.

Agrarian nations such as India, Brazil, and those in sub-Saharan Africa are actively adopting nano-drones. The small and nano-drones market is expected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8.6 percent from 2023, with a focus on agriculture and disaster management.

Policy recommendations are also advocating for subsidies and incentives that encourage small farmers to adopt drone technology.

Sustainability and climate resilience

One of the most compelling advantages of nano-drones is their ability to improve sustainability.

Traditional agricultural methods often lead to soil degradation and excessive water use. Smart agricultural technologies such as small and nano-drones optimise water use through precise irrigation, promoting sustainable agriculture in water-scarce regions.

Nano-drones ensure targeted interventions. By monitoring soil moisture levels with remarkable accuracy, these drones enable farmers to reduce water wastage significantly.

The seamless integration of nano-drones with sensor networks has proven effective in large-scale agricultural monitoring, improving crop yields while reducing reliance on chemical pesticides.

With the ability to detect plant diseases before visible symptoms appear, these drones prevent widespread crop losses, ensuring food security even in regions affected by unpredictable climatic shifts.

Climate change has led to increased instances of floods, droughts and pest infestations, all of which threaten global food security.