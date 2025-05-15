TikTok charged with breaching EU online content rules

Technology Technology TikTok charged with breaching EU online content rules

European Commission said it had sent its preliminary findings to TikTok

Follow on Published On: Thu, 15 May 2025 15:45:10 PKT

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Social media app TikTok was charged by EU tech regulators on Thursday with breaching EU online content rules, putting its owner ByteDance at risk of a fine of as much as 6% of its global turnover.

The European Commission said it had sent its preliminary findings to TikTok following an investigation launched in February last year.

Make sense of the latest ESG trends affecting companies and governments with the Reuters Sustainable Switch newsletter. Sign up here.

The EU executive said TikTok has failed to comply with the Digital Services Act's obligation to publish an advertisement repository which allows researchers and people to detect scam advertisements.

The DSA requires online platforms to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content as well as provide information on advertisements.

The Commission said the company does not provide the necessary information about the content of advertisements, the targeted users and who paid for the advertisements.

"Transparency in online advertising — who pays and how audiences are targeted — is essential to safeguarding the public interest," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said in a statement.

TikTok, which also faces a second DSA investigation into its management of risks related to elections, did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment.

The social media platform can be asked to see the Commission's documents and provide a written response before the watchdog issues a decision.

