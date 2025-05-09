US military's new suicide drone that creates its own kill list

Autonomous, intelligent weapon ready for mass production

Fri, 09 May 2025 06:56:04 PKT

(Web Desk) - The US military may soon have an army of faceless suicide bombers at their disposal, as an American defense contractor has revealed their newest war-fighting drone.

AeroVironment unveiled the Red Dragon in a video on their YouTube page, the first in a new line of 'one-way attack drones.'

This new suicide drone can reach speeds up to 100 mph and can travel nearly 250 miles. The new drone takes just 10 minutes to set up and launch and weighs just 45 pounds.

Once the small tripod the Red Dragon takes off from is set up, AeroVironment said soldiers would be able to launch up to five per minute.

After the weapon selects its target, AeroVironment video revealed that the Red Dragon goes into dive-bomb, slamming into the target like a missile.

Although the damage of the drone's explosive payload will likely vary based on what it hits, AeroVironment showed Red Dragon striking everything from tanks and military vehicles to enemy encampments and small buildings.

Red Dragon arrives as military officials have openly said the country is in a fight to maintain 'air superiority' as drones have changed the entire landscape of the battlefield - flying remote-controlled bombs into targets all over the world.

However, the new one-way attack drone is raising some moral issues. Since the suicide robot can choose its own target in the air, the US military may soon be taking life-and-death decisions out of the hands of humans.

AeroVironment said that this autonomous and intelligent weapon is ready for mass production.

Simply put, the US military will soon have swarms of bombs with brains that don't land until they've chosen a target and crash into it.

The AI-powered drone also carries up to 22 pounds of explosives and can strike targets on land, in the air, and at sea.

Unlike other US military drones, which can carry their own missiles, Red Dragon is the missiles, with its manufacturers saying it's been built 'for scale, speed, and operational relevance.'

The lightweight drone was designed for quick deployment and flexibility on the battlefield, allowing smaller military units to deploy Red Dragon from almost anywhere.

Once airborne, its AVACORE software architecture functions as the drone's brain, managing all its systems and enabling quick customization.

As for Red Dragon, AeroVironment said that the suicide drone uses a 'new generation of autonomous systems' which allow it to make its own decisions once the operator launches it.

The drone's ability to rely on its own advanced computer systems without remote control guidance means Red Dragon is able to fly in areas where GPS and other communications don't work.

However, the drone still comes equipped with an advanced radio system, ensuring US soldiers can stay in contact with the weapon once it's airborne.

On their website, AeroVironment called Red Dragon 'a significant step forward in autonomous lethality.'