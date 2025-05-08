Talen Energy considers alternative data center power deals after regulator push-back

Thu, 08 May 2025 22:27:14 PKT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Talen Energy is considering alternative arrangements to supply electricity to data centers, executives with the major US power company said on Thursday after regulators pushed back on a plan to fuel an Amazon data center directly from Talen's Pennsylvania nuclear power plant.

Independent US power producers like Talen have seen a surge in interest over the last year -- propelling shares of the companies to record highs -- largely on the prospect of striking deals to supply electricity to Big Tech's data centers directly from the companies' nuclear plants.

Regulator push-back on the so-called co-located arrangements, however, are leading some of those companies to make alternate plans.