In tit-for-tat, PTA blocks Indian YouTube accounts, websites

In tit-for-tat, PTA blocks Indian YouTube accounts, websites

Technology

In tit-for-tat, PTA blocks Indian YouTube accounts, websites

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a tit for tat move, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has blocked 16 YouTube channels, 31 YouTube video links and 32 websites for being involved in anti-Pakistan propaganda.

PTA spox the decision was taken as these accounts were involved in anti-Pakistan rhetoric and misinformation. This step was taken by taking into account the national security situation.

The PTA added the blocked content was misleading. It was affecting the national unity.

Moreover, the authority added it would continue to inspect online traffic and would take any appropriate step required.
 

