Private equity CVC to invest in 'Royal Match' developer Dream Games

Published On: Thu, 01 May 2025 19:49:17 PKT

LONDON (Reuters) - European private equity firm CVC will invest in Dream Games, the mobile games developer known for "Royal Match" and "Royal Kingdom" said on Thursday

The transaction, which includes debt provided by funds managed by Blackstone and other investors, values Dream Games at around $5 billion, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

CVC will buy out Dream Games' initial venture capital partners and become its sole equity partner as part of the deal that it said will boost the development of new games.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025, Dream Games' statement said.

"Their (CVC's) experience investing in category-leading companies, and track record of supporting the long-term vision of founding teams, make them ideal partners as we continue to enhance our global leadership," said Soner Aydemir, co-founder and CEO of Dream Games.