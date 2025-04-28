US FCC to review spectrum sharing rules to boost space-based telecom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission on Monday voted to open a review of the decades-old spectrum sharing regime between satellite systems sought by SpaceX.

The review aims to allow a greater and more intensive use of spectrum for space activities. Existing reductions approved in the 1990s limit power usage that prevents better coverage from SpaceX's Starlink and other systems. FCC Chair Brendan Carr said the power limits "hamper satellite broadband by degrading signal quality, reducing coverage, limiting capacity, and making it harder to share spectrum with other satellite systems."