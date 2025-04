UK's Deliveroo gets 3.6 billion-dollar buyout proposal from DoorDash

Technology Technology UK's Deliveroo gets 3.6 billion-dollar buyout proposal from DoorDash

UK's Deliveroo gets 3.6 billion-dollar buyout proposal from DoorDash

Follow on Published On: Fri, 25 Apr 2025 23:45:42 PKT

(Reuters) - British meal delivery company Deliveroo said on Friday it received a proposal from US peer DoorDash on April 5 to buy all of its shares for 2.7 billion pounds ($3.60 billion).

DoorDash will need to make a firm offer by May 23. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.