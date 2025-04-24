China launches Shenzhou-20 mission to Chinese space station, state media reports

BEIJING (Reuters) - China sent three astronauts to its permanently inhabited space station on Thursday, in its 15th crewed spaceflight and the 20th overall in the Shenzhou program that started over three decades ago.

The spacecraft Shenzhou-20 and the crew lifted off atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China at 5:17 p.m. (0917 GMT), according to state broadcaster CCTV.

State news agency reported soon afterwards that the launch was successful.

The launch comes as China's advances in lunar and space exploration are drawing in more countries.

Pakistan is carrying out a preliminary selection of astronauts, one of whom will eventually be sent to space on a future Shenzhou spaceflight and become the first foreign astronaut to enter China's Tiangong space station.