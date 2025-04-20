AI could affect 40 per cent of jobs worldwide: report

Its influence is no longer confined to tech sectors

(Web Desk) - The dawn of artificial intelligence (AI) marks one of the most significant technological shifts in history.

Its influence is no longer confined to tech sectors; it is reshaping economies, industries and the global workforce.

However, a new report from the United Nations Trade and Development agency (UNCTAD) warns that AI could affect 40% of jobs worldwide in the coming years.

The technology offers enormous potential for innovation and growth, but it also presents serious challenges for workers and policymakers.

As artificial intelligence advances rapidly, questions about fairness, access and regulation are becoming increasingly urgent.

AI is expected to reach a market value of $4.8 trillion (£3.7 trillion) by 2033, rivalling the size of the German economy. However, UNCTAD notes the benefits are unevenly shared.

In their report, UNCTAD said the technology would drive productivity and digital transformation. Its growth is rapid, outpacing earlier waves of innovation.

It detailed: “In 2023, so-called frontier technologies like the internet, blockchain, 5G, 3D printing and AI, represented a $2.5 trillion market, with that number expected to increase sixfold in the next decade to $16.4 trillion.

“By 2033, AI will be the leading technology in this sector, with an expected value of $4.8 trillion.”

This signals a major shift in how value is created globally. Yet AI infrastructure and expertise are largely concentrated in a handful of nations and firms. UNCTAD warns: “AI could impact 40% of jobs worldwide, offering productivity gains but also raising concerns about automation and job displacement.”

This mirrors concerns raised by other global institutions.

Unlike past industrial revolutions, artificial intelligence threatens white-collar roles.

“While previous waves of technology mainly impacted blue-collar jobs, UNCTAD highlighted that knowledge-intensive sectors would be left most exposed by AI.”