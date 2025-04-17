Global Payments to buy Worldpay for 22.7 billion-dollar, sells Issuer Solutions to FIS

Technology Technology Global Payments to buy Worldpay for 22.7 billion-dollar, sells Issuer Solutions to FIS

Global Payments to buy Worldpay for 22.7 billion-dollar, sells Issuer Solutions to FIS

Follow on Published On: Thu, 17 Apr 2025 16:24:44 PKT

(Reuters) - Fintech company Global Payments said on Thursday it would buy payments processor Worldpay from rival FIS and investment firm GTCR for $22.7 billion.

GTCR will sell its 55% stake in Worldpay for cash and a 15% stake in Global Payments.

Separately, FIS is buying Global Payments' Issuer Solutions business in a $13.5 billion deal to focus on issuer processing, the suite of services that support financial firms that provide payment cards.

The companies said that the transactions are expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Global Payments said it would partly finance the Worldpay deal with the proceeds from selling Issuer Solutions, cash on hand, and new debt.