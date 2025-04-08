US Justice Dept disbands crypto enforcement team, citing Trump order

Published On: Tue, 08 Apr 2025 20:58:16 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The US Justice Department is disbanding its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team and ordering prosecutors to narrow crypto investigations to focus on drug cartels and terrorist groups, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The memo from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, sent out to employees late on Monday night, accused former Democratic President Joe Biden's administration of pursuing a "reckless strategy of regulation by prosecution" of the digital asset sector.

The unit, known as NCET and launched in February 2022 as part of the administration's bid to combat fraud and illicit finance, investigated and coordinated cases including one against Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao, who pleaded guilty to violating laws designed to prevent money laundering.

But under President Donald Trump, whose family is building its own crypto enterprise, the U.S. government has been reversing course on crypto. The Republican promised to make the United States the "crypto capital of the planet".

Going forward, Blanche said, the department will prioritize investigations into "individuals who victimize digital asset investors, or those who use digital assets in furtherance of criminal offenses such as terrorism, narcotics and human trafficking, organized crime, hacking, and cartel and gang financing."

Any ongoing investigations "inconsistent" with this new policy "should be closed," Blanche wrote.

A Justice Department spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

Blanche cited one of Trump's executive orders as the basis for his directive. That executive order calls for the government to help ensure that both individuals and private sector companies can access "open blockchain networks without persecution".

NEW STANCE ON CRYPTO, AND A PERSONAL STAKE

Trump, who courted the sector on the 2024 campaign trail, has called for easing crypto regulations. Since he took office, regulators have begun swiftly rolling back the government's efforts to rein in the industry.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, the top U.S. markets regulator, has refocused its own crypto enforcement team and paused or altogether walked away from high-profile cases many thought the agency was winning. A U.S. banking regulator last month told banks they could engage in some crypto activities.

The Deputy Attorney General's Monday memo said the Justice Department would stop targeting virtual currency exchanges, offline wallets and services known as mixers and tumblers designed to make crypto transactions anonymous, for "acts of their end users or unwitting violations of regulations".

Blanche, one of President Trump’s former criminal defense attorneys, was confirmed last month in the No. 2 role at the Justice Department.

In his memo, he ordered prosecutors not to charge regulatory violations under federal banking, securities and commodities laws unless there is evidence that the company or individual willfully violated licensing or registration requirements.

Crypto is a sector in which Trump and his family now have a stake. Reuters previously reported that the Trump family has a claim on 75% of net revenues from token sales by World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture.

Ahead of his inauguration, Trump also launched a crypto token. The companies behind the "meme coins" $TRUMP and $MELANIA, for first lady Melania Trump, said they are not investments or securities but are an "expression of support".