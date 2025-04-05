16-year-old student develops Pakistan's first Sindhi-language calculator

The calculator in the Sindhi language has been developed with the help of artificial intelligence.

Updated On: Sat, 05 Apr 2025 06:40:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - A 16-year-old student, Mahroz Zafaran, from Pakistan’s first AI school, has created Pakistan’s first calculator in the Sindhi language with the help of artificial intelligence to assist the Sindhi-speaking businessmen and individuals in their business calculations.

The innovation was revealed during a press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, where Mahroz Zafaran, along with the principal of the school, Asma Shaheen and other students including Talha and Hamza were presented, said a press release on Friday.

Mahroz Zafaran highlighted that this Sindhi-language calculator, developed in just three days using different IT tools. She encouraged other students to focus on IT skill development, emphasising that acquiring these skills could also provide earning opportunities.

Asma Shaheen stated that their school was equipped with modern technology, where students are taught to earn during studies.

