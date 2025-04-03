In-focus

Work on TikTok deal is 'in a good place,' US vice president says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration's work to find an American buyer for the short-video social media site TikTok is on track ahead of the April 5 deadline to reach a deal for non-Chinese ownership, Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday as bids mounted.

"It'll come out before the deadline," Vance said in an interview with Fox News' "Fox & Friends" program. "I think that we're in a good place. We're going to keep on working at it."
 

