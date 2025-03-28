Berlin on measures against US tech giants: 'Nothing is off the table'

Sehar Time Ramadan 28
Lahore
LHR
04:32 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:08 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:34 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:40 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:03 AM
BERLIN (Reuters) - A German government spokesperson said on Friday that "nothing is off the table" with regards to punitive measures in response to the threat of US tariffs.

Asked whether countermeasures could target US tech companies, the spokesperson said "At the moment, nothing is off the table, but instead everything is being looked at."

"Decisions must be made jointly and in consideration of the costs and benefits within the European Union and under the leadership of the European Commission - this process is underway," he added. 

