Reddit, X back up after outages impact US users, Downdetector shows

(Reuters) - Social media platforms X and Reddit (RDDT.N) were back online after thousands of users in the U.S. experienced disruptions on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

On its status page, Reddit confirmed degraded performance that affected the website at 3:16 p.m. ET.

More than 33,000 incidents were reported at the peak of Reddit's outage, Downdetector showed, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources.

A Reddit spokesperson said the outage was due to a bug in a recent update, which has now been fixed.

The number of reports for X was around 18,000 at the peak of its outage, which started around 3:03 p.m. ET for the Elon Musk-owned social media company.

X did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.