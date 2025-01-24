China issues first-of-its-kind guidelines for EV insurance

China issues first-of-its-kind guidelines for EV insurance

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's national financial regulator issued on Friday the first-of-its-kind insurance guidelines for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

The guidelines are intended to reduce the maintenance costs of new energy vehicles and explore setting up a risk classification system for insurance models.

The guidelines address the impact on car insurance from the rapid rise of smart driving technologies and the fast iteration of models, as the risk factors of vehicle driving have shifted from more human factors to factors such as technology, software, and cybersecurity.