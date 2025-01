Tesla to fix software for over 1.2 million imported and China-made cars, says regulator

Fri, 24 Jan 2025 17:12:42 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tesla will fix software for some imported Model S and X, and China-made Model 3 and Y cars over safety hazards, totalling more than 1.2 million units, China's market regulator said.

The action, effective Friday, is described as a product recall under Chinese regulations.