US SEC forms cryptocurrency task force

Technology Technology US SEC forms cryptocurrency task force

US SEC forms cryptocurrency task force

Follow on Published On: Tue, 21 Jan 2025 23:35:45 PKT

(Reuters) - The US Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday it was forming a new cryptocurrency task force "dedicated to developing a comprehensive and clear regulatory framework for crypto assets."

The task force's focus "will be to help the Commission draw clear regulatory lines, provide realistic paths to registration, craft sensible disclosure frameworks, and deploy enforcement resources judiciously," the SEC said in a statement.