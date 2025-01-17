Pakistan launches first indigenous electro-optical satellite

The mission reflects Pakistan’s technological capabilities in space science and innovation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Friday launched its first indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China.

In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed it a proud moment for the nation.

He said from predicting crop yields to tracking urban growth, Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite is a leap forward in the country's journey towards progress.

The prime minister congratulated the scientists and engineers for their dedication and great team effort.

He said spearheaded by Suparco, this demonstrates nation's growing capabilities in space science and technology.

According to the Suparco, the launch of the indigenous EO-1 mission reflects Suparco’s dedication and expertise in advancing Pakistan’s technological capabilities in space science and innovation.

This indigenously developed satellite represents a significant achievement in Pakistan’s space technology journey and is poised to enhance the country’s ability to monitor and manage natural resources, predict and respond to natural disasters, support food security, and drive economic growth through informed decision-making and sustainable development.

The EO-1 satellite offers substantial benefits across various sectors in Pakistan.

In agriculture, it will enable precision farming by monitoring crops, assessing irrigation needs, predicting yields, and supporting food security initiatives.

For urban development, the satellite will assist in tracking infrastructure growth, managing urban sprawl, and aiding city and regional planning efforts.

In environmental monitoring and disaster management, it will provide timely updates on floods, landslides, earthquakes, deforestation, and land erosion.

Additionally, it will support extraction and conservation strategies for natural resources, including monitoring of minerals, oil and gas fields, glacier recession, and water resources.

The launch of the EO-1 satellite marks a momentous milestone in Pakistan’s space journey.