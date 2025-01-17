Internet services restored after fixing submarine cable fault: PTCL

Users are now operating the internet without any interruption

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Telecommunications Limited (PTCL) on Thursday claimed to have restored internet services after a fault surfaced in the Asia-Africa-Europe-1 (AAE-1) submarine cable, which had disrupted internet connectivity and slowed its speeds across the country.

PTCL abruptly dealt with the issue and ensured restoration of internet services, with users to operate the internet without any interruption.

The AAE-1 undersea cable system extends an impressive twenty-five thousand kilometers, connecting Pakistan to various regions across Asia, Africa, and Europe through fiber-optic technology.

This resulted in a sluggish internet connection and impacted services for users in Pakistan. Shortly thereafter, PTCL resolved the issue by acquiring additional bandwidth, ensuring that the inconvenience was minimized and the experience remained manageable.

“PTCL resolves internet slowness caused by the AAE-1 submarine cable outage in record time. Internet services are now fully operational, and browsing is smooth,” said a PTCL spokesperson.

According to the statement, Meta services such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram are operating smoothly, ensuring users enjoy a seamless experience.