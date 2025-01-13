UK's Starmer says Britain will go its own way on AI regulation

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will go its own way on artificial intelligence regulation, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday.

"I know there are different approaches (to AI regulation) around the world but we are now in control of our regulatory regime so we will go our own way on this," Starmer said.

"We will test and understand AI before we regulate it to make sure that when we do it, it's proportionate and grounded."