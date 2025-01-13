Apple expert reveals iPhone tricks that double battery life

The biggest villain for iPhones is their battery

Published On: Mon, 13 Jan 2025

(Web Desk) - A tech expert has revealed little-known tricks that he claims will double your iPhone's battery life.

'The biggest villain for iPhones is their battery,' said Thiago Derminio, an Apple expert and educational content creator.

'Everyone complains that it runs out too quickly, and this gets even worse over the years. These are tips that even Apple doesn't want you to know about.'

He suggested adjusting certain settings hidden in the operating system to prevent apps and features from draining your battery by running in the background.

Those included 'Suggestions from Apple,' 'Reduce Motion' and 'Background App Refresh.'

All of these live in your iPhone's Settings app and can be easily changed in a few simple steps.

To get starting, open Settings, scroll down to 'Siri & Search' and tap.

Next, scroll down to a menu of four settings listed under 'Suggestions from Apple.'

Those settings will be 'Allow Notifications,' 'Show in App Library,' 'Show When Sharing' and 'Show When Listening,' all of which allow Siri to make suggestions for what you would like to do next based on your routines or how you use apps.

While these suggestions can be useful, they 'consume your battery in the background, and you don't need them to be activated,' Derminio explained.

You will see a toggle on/off button next to each of these settings, and all of them will likely be toggled on. Toggle them off to conserve your battery life.

Now, go back to the main Settings menu and tap 'Accessibility,' then tap 'Motion.'

At the top of the screen, you will see a 'Reduce Motion' setting.

iPhones running on iOS 18 have the parallax effect, which makes your wallpaper, apps and alerts that move or shift slightly as you tilt your device.

While this creates a satisfying visual effect, it is not necessary and it uses more battery power.

Turning on the 'Reduce Motion' setting disables the parallax effect and should give you a boost in battery life.

Finally, return to the main Settings menu and tap 'General,' then select 'Background App Refresh.'

At the top of the screen, you will see another 'Background App Refresh' button. Tap that, and then select 'Off.'

This setting allows apps to idle in the background and automatically refresh even when you are not using them, thus draining your battery.

Turning it off will solve this problem.

'With these adjustments, your battery will last much longer throughout the day,' Derminio said.

He explained the tricks in a TikTok video posted on his 'Smart Tips' page (@bravetech.ai).

If you are looking for more ways to boost your iPhone's battery life, you can also adjust your 'Reduce White Point' feature, according to Herby Jasmin, the founder of the tech site Gotechtor.

This feature reduces glare and dims the brightest colors on the iPhone's display, and thus conserves battery life because the phone does not have to keep the screen as bright as it would normally be.

To adjust this setting, open the Settings app and tap 'Accessibility,' then tap 'Display & Text Size.'

Scroll down and you should see the 'Reduce White Point' setting with a toggle on/off button next to it. Toggle it on, and use the slider to adjust the intensity.

This feature can also be tailored to activate during certain hours or when the sleep focus option is enabled.

In addition to enhancing your iPhone's battery life, having a dimmer screen reduces eye strain and fatigue.

One of the most common complaints among iPhone users is that the battery degrades, or loses capacity, very quickly.

Over time, this results in fewer and fewer hours of usage between charges.

All batteries chemically age and thus lose capacity as they are used. This normal process can be accelerated by exposing your iPhone to high temperatures or charging too frequently, according to Apple.

If you find that your iPhone is still dying quickly between charges even after trying these hacks, it may be time to replace your battery.

Apple recommends replacing your battery if it is at less than 80 percent capacity, which you can check in Settings by tapping 'Battery,' then 'Battery Health and Charging,' which will show you your battery's 'Maximum Capacity.'