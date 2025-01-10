China's SAIC to deepen cooperation with CATL on battery, overseas expansion

Published On: Fri, 10 Jan 2025 17:57:41 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese automaker SAIC said on Friday that it will deepen cooperation with electric vehicle battery giant CATL in areas including the battery aftermarket for parts and components and overseas business cooperation.

The partnership was outlined in a strategic cooperation agreement the two companies signed.

CATL will support SAIC in ramping up the automaker's overseas push by building an overseas after-sales service network and supplying goods from nearby overseas production bases, according to SAIC's statement.