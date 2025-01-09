Australia's Telstra brings home satellite tech with Musk's SpaceX

Technology Technology Australia's Telstra brings home satellite tech with Musk's SpaceX

Australia's Telstra brings home satellite tech with Musk's SpaceX

Follow on Published On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 18:02:48 PKT

(Reuters) - Top Australian telco Telstra said on Thursday it is collaborating with billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring satellite connectivity technology to its regional customers.

Telstra has partnered with satellite-based internet provider Starlink to bring the latter's Starlink-to-Mobile technology to Australia, enabling the U.S. firm to deliver satellite broadband connectivity directly to compatible mobile phones, particularly in remote areas.

"The collaboration would enable Telstra customers to send and receive SMSes on a compatible mobile phone in most parts of Australia where there is a direct line of sight to the sky," said Telstra Group Executive of Global Network and Technology Shailin Sehgal.

This is not the first collaboration between the two firms; in 2023, Telstra signed an agreement with Starlink to offer voice-only and voice-plus-broadband services in rural and remote areas of Australia.

Additionally, US EV maker Tesla, where Musk serves as the CEO, is chaired by Robyn Denholm, a former finance and operations head of Telstra.