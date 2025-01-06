'World's fastest bullet train' unveiled in China

CR450 prototype has been hailed for high speed after undergoing over 5,000 tests

(Web Desk) - Incredible plans have been revealed for the world's fastest "bullet" train that comes with a restaurant-style dining car and has a plush business-class section.

China has successfully tested a prototype of its next-generation high-speed rail that can reach a top speed of 281mph - breaking its own record.

The latest CR450 prototype has been hailed for high speed, excellent design and innovative features.

Breakthrough technologies including safe high-speed operation, reduced drag and consumption, vibration and noise control, comprehensive lightweight construction, and integrated intelligent systems have been introduced.

Clever designers from China designed what looked like a train from the future, with a striking angular design and a bullet-shaped front.

Incredible pictures show what the train looks like from the inside including the highly sophisticated business class carriage and dining car.

Meanwhile, the CR450 is equipped with intelligent monitoring and diagnostic systems, which allow the train to collect data such as axle temperature and pressure from over 4,000 monitoring stations in real-time.

This advanced technology has enabled the train to recognize, assess and determine its actions by itself.

The train is also designed with adaptive lighting that can adjust brightness according to the outdoor environment, touchless restrooms with "airborne buttons," and additional options like family compartments and multi-functional spaces.

Ren Guangqiang, an executive with the Locomotive & Car Department of China Railway, said: "We are committed to providing passengers with diverse, convenient, and personalized services to enhance their travel experience."

It's understood the prototype has gone through more than 5,000 tests including simulations and real-life platform tests.

But designers say further refinements are required before it is launched for the passengers.

China's rail network spans over 100,000 miles, including more than 30,000 miles of high-speed rail lines.