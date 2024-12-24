Internet speed likely to increase in Pakistan with new cable

A 45,000-kilometer long internet cable will be connected to Pakistan

Published On: Tue, 24 Dec 2024 08:36:40 PKT

(Web Desk) – A new modern cable will be connected on Tuesday to increase internet speed in Pakistan as there have been complaints of slow speed since long.

Under the initiative, a 45,000-kilometer long internet cable will be connected to Pakistan from Africa region.

IT experts are of the view that the cable has a capacity of 180 terabits per second, which will improve internet speed, including browsing of social media apps in the country.

It is recalled that Minister of State for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima, recently admitted that the internet speed in the country is below the standards.

Pakistan Peoples Party, a major ally of the ruling coalition, has also criticised the government over slow internet speed in the country.

During a National Assembly session, PPP leader Shazia Marri lamented over slow speed and also took a dig at the government for introducing a Digital Nation Bill amid snail-paced internet.

On Dec 18, Fatima, while addressing a session of the National Assembly, said internet services in specific areas were shut down on the basis of data provided by provincial home offices.

It did not affect the entire country. “We try to ensure that users of the technology suffer the least inconvenience. I apologize for the inconvenience caused to users,” Shaza continued.

The minister of state said that steps would be taken to protect our data from cyber-attacks.

“X was shut down on the instructions of the Interior Ministry. The closure of X has nothing to do with freedom of expression. If we had to curb the freedom of expression, TikTok and Facebook would not have been working either.”

Shaza said that “the language used against us is unbearable.”

