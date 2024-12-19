China tests supersonic engine to fly passengers from Beijing to New York in two hrs

Technology Technology China tests supersonic engine to fly passengers from Beijing to New York in two hrs

The novel engine design uses shock waves from detonation combustion

Follow on Published On: Thu, 19 Dec 2024 07:35:12 PKT

(Web Desk) - A Chinese aerospace firm tested a detonation ramjet engine for the first time, aiming to power aircraft capable of flying passengers from Beijing to New York in just two hours.

The Jindouyun, or JinDou400, was developed by a firm called Space Transportation, or Lingkong Tianxing Technology.

According to a Chinese online media outlet, the company reported achieving a speed of 3,106 mph (5,000 km/h), or Mach 4, at altitudes over 65,600 feet (12.4 miles).

Last month, Chinese researchers unveiled a Ram-Rotor Detonation Engine, combining a rotary detonation engine, rotor compressor, and ramjet technology, designed by Tsinghua University’s team in Beijing.

The novel design does not require compressors or turbine parts because it produces thrust by shock waves from detonation combustion, unlike conventional rocket or jet engines.

This improves the engine’s thrust-to-weight ratio, lowers expenses, and streamlines the engine’s structure.

The engine’s small design, which is less than 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) in diameter and less than 3 meters (9.8 feet) in length, produces an amazing thrust of about 880 pounds (400 kilograms), according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Important systems, such as the electrical, fuel supply, and control mechanisms, were verified during the test flight, yielding vital performance information.

Confirmation of the engine’s stability and dependability was a major advancement in its evolution from prototype to working product.

The Ram-Rotor Detonation Engine (RRDE), on the other hand, is a hypersonic engine developed by Tsinghua University that combines a rotary detonation engine with a rotor compressor inspired by a ramjet.

Low start-up speeds and discontinuous thrust in current detonation engines are problems that the RRDE solves by providing continuous thrust and increased efficiency.