Turkey fines Google 75 million-dollar for violating competition law
Technology
Turkey fines Google 75 million-dollar for violating competition law
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's competition authority has fined Alphabet Inc's Google 2.61 billion lira ($75 million), for taking advantage of its dominant position in the ad server services market, the regulator said in a statement on Friday.
The antitrust body said Google has favored its supply-side platform (SSP) service over rivals and that move made its competitors' operations difficult.
Google must ensure within six months that competitors are not disadvantaged and provide third-party SSPs with similar conditions that are applied to its services, the regulator added.