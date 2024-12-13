Turkey fines Google 75 million-dollar for violating competition law

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's competition authority has fined Alphabet Inc's Google 2.61 billion lira ($75 million), for taking advantage of its dominant position in the ad server services market, the regulator said in a statement on Friday.

The antitrust body said Google has favored its supply-side platform (SSP) service over rivals and that move made its competitors' operations difficult.

Google must ensure within six months that competitors are not disadvantaged and provide third-party SSPs with similar conditions that are applied to its services, the regulator added.

