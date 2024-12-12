AI-powered bot unveiled to chase down, catch criminals

(Web Desk) - China has unveiled unbreakable, spherical robo-cops which have been seen rolling around cities - ready to catch criminals.

The AI-powered bot beasts are capable of not only stopping crime, but somehow detecting it too.

Chinese robotics company Logon Technology unveiled the RT-G autonomous spherical robot in a "technological breakthrough" the other month.

And despite people believing it was all a bizarre marketing stunt, RT-G bots have actually been spotted the streets of China alongside human cops.

Footage shows one of the beast balls rolling round a city, carefully patrolling for any potential crime that could occur.

The spheres are designed to assist - and eventually replace humans - in dangerous environments and situations involving crime.

The ball beast is able to operate both on land and in water, making it practically unstoppable.

It can also withstand a whopping four tonnes of impact damage to prevent criminals from trying to cover their tracks and kill it.

Despite the RT-G only being able to reach a fairly slow speed of 22mph, it does weigh a back-breaking 125kg.

The RT-G can also be equipped with non-fatal police gear like net guns, tear gas sprayers, some grenades, loudspeakers and sound wave dispersal devices.

Dystopian footage of the ball beast RT-G shows it being able to withstand water, rough terrain and mud.

But it is also shown to patrol, identify and stop criminals due to its incredible AI-powered software.

The balls are capable of detecting disturbances or abnormalities around them, and the facial recognition software is able to easily detect criminals known to the police.

It can then either call other robots or human law enforcement as a backup - or will even solve the issue itself.

The showcasing video for RT-G shows the ball chasing after suspects, knocking them to the ground and even firing a built-in netgun.

Meanwhile footage captured by pedestrians show the obedient ball rolling down the street accompanied with law enforcement.

China has recently been rolling out various robot tech to help solve crime.

Before the RT-G came the robo-dog equipped with wheels speeding through rough terrain while performing shocking stunts.

Deep Robotics, a Chinese tech company specializing in humanoid robots, says the quadruped is "unstoppable" even in "extreme weather".

The attached wheels allow it to run down steep slopes as well as hop over obstacles as it makes its way through rough terrain.

The wheels can also be locked so the robodog can walk in the traditional way, which is needed to climb stairs and perform some more acrobatic manoeuvres.