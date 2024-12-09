China's Xiaomi to launch new SUV next summer amid rising demands

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi said on Monday that it expects to launch its first SUV, the YU7, next June or July as it ventures deeper into China's competitive auto market.

The company announced the launch on China's social media platform Weibo alongside an image of the YU7 parked beside its first electric vehicle, the SU7 sedan, with the two cars sporting similar designs.

Information posted by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed the YU7 is a pure electric SUV boasting a top speed of 253 km (157 miles) per hour.

The car will be powered by batteries produced by a unit of China's CATL.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said on his Weibo account that the key specifications for the YU7 were disclosed early to allow "more comprehensive and extensive large-scale testing" over an extended period.

Last month, Xiaomi raised its EV delivery target for the third time to 130,000 units this year to meet surging demand.

The smartphone and electronic device maker entered China's crowded EV market in March with the launch of the SU7 series, a Porsche lookalike with a starting price of less than $30,000.

In October, the company unveiled a luxury variant of the SU7, priced to rival Tesla's Model S Plaid, while touting its performance with a record lap time at Germany's grueling Nurburgring track.

Xiaomi reported a 30.5% jump in its third-quarter revenue this year, surpassing analysts' estimates.

China's car sales grew at their fastest pace since January last month, boosted by government-subsidised auto trade-ins.