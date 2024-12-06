The most read pages on Wikipedia in year 2024

CALIFORNIA (Web Desk) – Wikipedia has issued the list of the most read and visited pages on its website.

According to an online free encyclopaedia website, its various pages were visited and read 76 billion times in the year 2024.

This list includes the 10 most read and visited pages on Wikipedia.

Deaths in 2024

Kamala Harris,

US Presidential Elections,

Accused Brother Lyle and Erik Menendez

Donald Trump

Indian Premier League

Elected Vice-President JD Vance

Hollywood Film Deadpool & Wolverine

Project 2025

Indian Elections

