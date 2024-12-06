The most read pages on Wikipedia in year 2024
Various pages on Wikipedia were visited and read 76 billion times
CALIFORNIA (Web Desk) – Wikipedia has issued the list of the most read and visited pages on its website.
According to an online free encyclopaedia website, its various pages were visited and read 76 billion times in the year 2024.
Currently, the world population stands at 8 billion and around 4 billion people have access to internet and
This list includes the 10 most read and visited pages on Wikipedia.
Deaths in 2024
Kamala Harris,
US Presidential Elections,
Accused Brother Lyle and Erik Menendez
Donald Trump
Indian Premier League
Elected Vice-President JD Vance
Hollywood Film Deadpool & Wolverine
Project 2025
Indian Elections