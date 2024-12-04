Internet speed issue likely to be resolved within three months

Says not a single IT company left the country due to internet speed issue

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) chairman Sajjad Mustafa has asserted that the ongoing internet connectivity or speed issue will likely be resolved within three months.

Talking on TV, Mustafa stated that it was possible that monitoring was going on in the wake of problem in sending or receiving media on WhatsApp.

He defended the installation of Firewall, saying the Firewall installation and surveillance was done in every country however the mechanism is different.

P@SHA chairman disclosed that “in the USA a security officer approaches you within 10 minutes for sharing illegal content.”

Sajjad Mustafa stressed that there was no issue with fixed-line internet and full time IT workers were not facing hindrance to access internet.

However, part-time IT workers had been facing issues in internet connectivity for not having a fixed-line.

Meanwhile, he also denied the rumours of any IT company leaving Pakistan due to internet speed issues, emphasising that not a single IT company had left the country.

