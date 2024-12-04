Govt. committed to addressing freelancers' challenges, promoting IT growth: Shaza

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by freelancers and fostering the growth of Pakistan’s IT and telecommunication industry.

During a meeting with Pakistani freelancers and influencers, she praised them as true representatives of the promising future of Pakistan’s digital economy.

She emphasised their role in positioning the country as a global hub for talent, innovation, and creativity.

The meeting was also attended by IT Secretary Zarar Hasham Khan. President of the Pakistan Freelancers Association, Tufail Ahmed Khan, and Chairman Ibrahim Amin participated via video link.

The minister outlined ongoing efforts to equip youth, freelancers, students and professionals with digital skills and tools to seize opportunities in both international and local online markets.

She highlighted the DigiSkills program, which is training young individuals in cutting-edge digital competencies.

She highlighted the DigiSkills program, which is training young individuals in cutting-edge digital competencies.

She also discussed the progress on the National Fiberisation Plan, aimed at improving connectivity across the country to ensure high-quality telecom services.

She stressed the importance of responsible internet use and reiterated the government’s focus on promoting digitization.

She noted with optimism the steady increase in Pakistan’s IT exports.

The meeting concluded with a Q & A session, during which freelancers shared their feedback and suggestions.