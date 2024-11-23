National Fiberisation Policy to be devised for high-speed internet coverage

The digital divide between urban and rural areas across the country will be eliminated

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has decided to formulate National Fiberisation Policy for high-speed internet coverage boosting local investment.

The Ministry of Information Technology initiated working on the policy to upgrade internet speed. The high-speed internet infrastructure will be installed to meet the demands of the digital world.

The initiative will enhance broadband coverage and reduce the digital divide between urban and rural areas across the country.



The policy has been devised to support the 5G technology requirements.

Social and economic development will be boosted in the education, health, e-governance and other sectors.

According to documents, optical fiber and other equipment and tools will be ‘made in Pakistan’ to boost local investment.



“The National Fiberisation Policy will play a crucial role in the digital transformation.”

Ministry of IT documents mentioned that the long haul optical fiber is 75,967 km while the total metro optical fiber spread across the country is 135,506 km.

