Death Clock: New app says it knows when people will die

AI-powered system offers help for people to lengthen lifespan

Tue, 03 Dec 2024 07:27:44 PKT

(Web Desk) - A new app, called “Death Clock”, claims to know how much time people have left.

Its creators say that the system, powered by AI, offers a more exact way of knowing when its users might die.

But it is also intended to help them try and stave that day off as long as possible. Once users go through the process of learning their likely time limit, they are encouraged to adopt new habits to try and push it back.

The app starts with a number of simple questions about the users’ gender, and then moves onto more lifestyle-focused questions.

That is then fed into a system that has been trained on more than 1,000 studies about longevity and related topics, according to its creators.

Once that is over, a user is shown the important information: their likely death date and the age they will be when it happens.

But it is also offers a range of suggestions to lengthen that time. Users will be shown how much they could improve their lifespan if they make changes to their diet, sleep, exercise habits and more.

That is intended as promotion for its creators’ other app, known as Most Days, which also uses AI and other technologies to help people make positive changes to their lives. While the death estimate is free, users can pay for those suggestions – as well as the option of seeing a permanent estimate of just how long they have left.