'Space park' where tourists will float 230 miles over Earth

Space station will be fully operational by 2030

Published On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 00:59:47

(Web Desk) - Tourists could be flocking to a fancy space station floating above Earth in just a few years.

The Orbital Reef station has been described as a "mixed-use business park" that will serve as a science lab, a hotel for tourists, and much more.

It's masterminded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space company – along with Sierra Space, the business behind the runway-friendly Dream Chaser spaceplane.

Sierra Space describes it as "the first commercially owned and operated space station, offering unparalleled commerce, research, and tourism opportunities".

It's designed to float in a low-Earth orbit around 230 miles over our heads.

Early concepts for the space station were revealed in late 2021, and it's expected that parts of the space station will be operational soon as 2027.

And it's meant to be fully operational by 2030 – so mark your calendars for your big space vacation.

Blue Origin says the idea behind the space station is to allow people to spend time in space relaxing or even working – but without enormous fees.

"Reducing the costs associated with living and working in space is paramount to a vibrant future for the benefit of Earth," the space giant explained.

"Blue Origin is focused on services, technical support, transportation, payload delivery, security, standardization, and delivering the best return on investment for Nasa and future residents."

The idea is that the Orbital Reef station will be modular, allowing it to be highly customisable.

So you could add different modules over time, like extra living quarters, viewing decks, or research labs.

"Think spacious modules with large windows to view Earth, our blue origin, while experiencing the thrill of weightlessness in complete comfort," Blue Origin boasts, on its website.