Punjab CM approves Pakistan's first Tier Four Data Center in Lahore

Technology Technology Punjab CM approves Pakistan's first Tier Four Data Center in Lahore

AI and IT University will be established in IT City with collaboration of international universities

Follow on Published On: Thu, 28 Nov 2024 09:19:42 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Chief Minister of the Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given in-principle approval to establish Pakistan's first Tier Four data center at the Nawaz Sharif Information Technology City in Lahore.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of the Nawaz Sharif IT City project in Lahore today, she assigned the Central Business District the task of establishing more international university campuses at the Nawaz Sharif IT City.

She also directed the prompt completion of the Nawaz Sharif IT City Twin Towers.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that universities from China, England and other countries will set up campuses in the Nawaz Sharif IT City while Buckinghamshire University and Imperial College London are also ready to build their campuses.

The meeting was further informed that an Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology University will be will be established in IT City in collaboration with international universities.