Tencent to end Nintendo Switch eShop sales and services in China from 2026

Follow on Published On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 17:44:06 PKT

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Tencent Nintendo Switch said on Tuesday that the Chinese eShop and other online services for the Nintendo Switch will gradually cease operations starting in 2026.

According to the statement, the Chinese eShop will stop selling or offering paid and free games and software on March 31, 2026.

From May 15, 2026, the shop will also suspend download and code redemption services. Additionally, other online services will be shut down from the same day.

The move will only affect gamers who purchased the official Chinese version of the console as many Chinese gamers opt for other versions, which can connect with consoles outside China.

Tencent partnered with Nintendo in 2019 to sell the Switch console in China.