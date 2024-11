Trump eyes "AI czar", Axios reports

Technology Technology Trump eyes "AI czar", Axios reports

Trump eyes "AI czar", Axios reports

Follow on Published On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 16:37:11 PKT

(Reuters) - Republican President-elect Donald Trump is considering naming an "AI czar" in the White House to coordinate federal policy and governmental use of artificial intelligence, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Tesla chief Elon Musk will not be the AI czar, but is expected to be involved in shaping the future of the debate and use cases, the report added.