Internet services providers raise concerns on VPNs ban

Call for fair and balanced regulatory policy on the VPNs.

Updated On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 11:27:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association has voiced concerns on the government's decision to ban Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

They urged the government to formulate a fair and balanced regulatory policy on the VPNs.



In a statement, the association highlighted the crucial role of VPNs usage for privacy, secure communication and online accessibility.



Government should halt the misuse of VPNs but not create hindrance for law-abiding users, and make such a regulatory policy that doesn’t stifle the economy and digital growth.



VPNs usage for IT exports, financial transactions and research work mustn’t be restricted that could disrupt key sectors of economy and digital progress.



It was emphasised that the association supported the responsible use of VPNs under national laws to prevent misuse.



It warned that indiscriminate restrictions on VPNs usage could negatively impact the responsible users.

Coordination among regulators, service providers and other stakeholders was necessary to resolve security concerns.



It was mentioned in the statement, a conducive environment for digital freedom, knowledge exchange and trade was necessary.



The association called the government to formulate equitable policies that safeguard both national security and the growth of Pakistan's digital economy.

