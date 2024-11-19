Alphabet's AI partnership with Anthropic no longer under UK scrutiny

(Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday the partnership between Google-parent Alphabet and artificial intelligence startup Anthropic did not qualify for investigation under the merger provisions.

The Competition and Markets Authority had been scrutinising Alphabet's relationship with Anthropic since July when it began seeking views on whether the deal could undermine competition in the UK.