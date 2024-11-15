AI Chatbots usage declared security risk

Published On: Fri, 15 Nov 2024 09:32:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) has issued a warning regarding the rising security risks posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots.

In an advisory released, CERT highlighted the growing use of AI chatbots in both professional and personal settings, noting that AI tools offer innovative solutions for productivity and engagement.

However, these chatbots, including ChatGPT, store sensitive information, increasing the potential for data exposure.

The advisory states that the risks of data exposure are significantly heightened when interacting with AI chatbots, as such conversations often contain sensitive information, including business strategies or personal discussions.

There is concern over the potential leakage of this data, the use of AI chatbots, particularly ChatGPT, introduces new threats from social engineering attacks.

CERT further warned that cybercriminals are exploiting chatbots to carry out phishing attacks, which can deceive users into revealing confidential information.

As such, a robust framework is essential to mitigate the cybersecurity risks associated with AI chatbots.

The advisory provides several recommendations for users including avoid inputting sensitive data into AI chatbots, disable chat-saving features during usage, delete conversations containing sensitive information and encourage organisations to use monitoring tools to track suspicious chatbot activities.