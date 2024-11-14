ASML CEO says AI boom benefits the company

Technology Technology ASML CEO says AI boom benefits the company

ASML CEO says AI boom benefits the company

Follow on Published On: Thu, 14 Nov 2024 19:51:15 PKT

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet said on Thursday the ongoing boom in AI computer chips would help ASML by increasing the relative share of advanced logic and memory chips being made, leading to more sales of the company's best tools.

At the company's investor day in Veldhoven, Netherlands, Fouquet said the company expected the chip market to grow 9% annually through 2025, passing the $1 trillion mark around 2030.

"When it comes to 2030, we are still very, very bullish," he said.

AI and related memory chips will grow to make up around 40% of the total, he said. Earlier on Thursday, the company said it expected its sales to increase by about 8-14% annually through 2030.