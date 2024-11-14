Apple rolls out Final Cut Pro 11 with even more AI features

While the process is fast, accuracy can be hit or miss

(Web Desk) - Apple is rolling out significant updates to its video editing software, Final Cut Pro. After several years without a version number, the software is being rebranded as Final Cut Pro 11.

The update introduces new AI-powered masking tools, automated caption generation, spatial video editing capabilities, and a range of workflow enhancements.

The new version of Final Cut Pro, which is free for existing users and priced at $299 for new ones, also extends its reach to iPads with a Final Cut Pro app and updates to Final Cut Camera.

One standout feature is the new "Magnetic Mask" tool, which allows users to quickly isolate a subject, such as a person, from the background with just one click.

In tests, the feature performed well on various types of footage, including both static and dynamic shots, though some manual adjustments were still necessary for a perfect mask.

The tool impressively detected even subtle elements like flapping backpack straps. On a four-year-old MacBook Pro, the process was remarkably fast, taking less than a minute per clip.

Another notable addition is the ability to auto-generate captions directly in the timeline, using an Apple-trained language model that works locally on the device.

While the process is fast, accuracy can be hit or miss, with the tool struggling with proper nouns and occasionally misspelling common words.

While Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve already feature similar tools, the improvements in Final Cut Pro’s AI capabilities could make it a strong contender for video editors looking for efficiency and ease of use.

