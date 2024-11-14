OpenAI to launch autonomous AI agent, intensifying tech rivalry

A key shift toward AI systems capable of directly interacting with computer interfaces

(Web Desk) - OpenAI is set to unveil a groundbreaking autonomous AI agent, dubbed "Operator," which will have the ability to control computers and carry out tasks independently. The company plans to release this as a research preview and developer tool in January, according to Bloomberg.

The move marks a significant step in the growing competition among major tech players racing to develop AI agents. Anthropic recently rolled out its own "computer use" feature, while Google is preparing its version for release in December.

While OpenAI has not disclosed a timeline for a consumer launch of Operator, the agent’s development represents a key shift toward AI systems capable of directly interacting with computer interfaces, rather than merely processing text and images.

This advancement follows growing anticipation within the AI industry for autonomous agents. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently suggested during a Reddit AMA that the next major breakthrough in AI would be agents, calling them a step beyond current models.

At OpenAI's Dev Day last month, Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil echoed this sentiment, predicting that 2025 could be the year such systems gain mainstream adoption.

With AI labs under pressure to monetise their costly models, the development of autonomous agents is seen as a potential breakthrough product.

An innovation akin to the success of ChatGPT that could help justify the massive investments pouring into AI research.

