Internet services disruption will be resolved by Sept 24

Technology Technology Internet services disruption will be resolved by Sept 24

IT Ministry has summitted response on the issue in the National Assembly

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 12:04:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The issue of disruption and limited connectivity of internet services across the country would be resolved by September 24.

The Ministry of Information Technology has submitted a written response on internet disruption since February 2021 to till today in the National Assembly.

As per written response, fault in PTCL system route training on 31 July 2024 was resolved in a few hours while SEAMEWE 4 was cut under the sea on June 17, 2024 that reduced 1500 GBPs.



The disruption in internet connectivity in February 2024, April 2023, November 2022, February 2021 and were resolved in a few hours while internet services outage in Feb 2022 was resolved in three months.

The written response by IT stated that the connectivity and internet outage would be resolved by September 24.

INTERNET DISRUPTION

Users across Pakistan are having difficulty accessing social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook, and internet service on mobile data also is slow.

They are having internet outages with limited and slow connectivity, and are unable to download and share files and data.

Freelancers have also voiced their concerns that they are unable to complete and deliver their projects on the respective websites, resulting in negative feedback by clients and tarnishing the image of Pakistani freelancers.

GOVT RESPONSE

PTA Chairman retired Maj Gen Hafeezur Rehman informed media that a damaged submarine cable had created the internet slowdown.

He cleared the air about firewall installation, saying there's no such thing. "No firewall is being installed.”

He also clarified that it was not a firewall but the government’s web management system which was being upgraded.

Shaza Fatima, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, had earlier claimed that there had been neither an internet shutdown nor throttling of internet speed in the country.

She attributed any perceived slowdown in internet speed to the increased use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

Also read: PTA clears the air about internet disruption across country



