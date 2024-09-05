Google unveils new exciting features for Android users

These new features makes your life easier to get things done

(Web Desk) - Google revealed a suite of five new features aimed at enhancing the user experience across Android smartphones, tablets, and Wear OS devices.

These updates, which began rolling out this week, promise improvements in accessibility, music discovery, web browsing, and safety.

TALKBACK

A major update is the enhancement of TalkBack, Google's screen reader for visually impaired users. This upgrade utilises Gemini, Google's advanced AI model, to provide more detailed audio descriptions of digital images, whether they are in galleries, text messages, or social media posts. This aims to enrich the experience for those who are blind or have low vision.

CIRCLE TO SEARCH

The long-anticipated music search capability has also been added to Circle to Search. This feature enables users to identify music playing from their device or the surrounding environment. By tapping a music button, users can discover the song title, artist, and even find related YouTube videos.

TEXT TO SPEECH

Google Chrome users will benefit from a new text-to-speech feature, which allows articles and web pages to be read aloud directly within the browser. Users can customise their listening experience by adjusting the speed, voice, and language.

EARTHQUAKE ALERT SYSTEM

The Android Earthquake Alerts System, previously in beta, is now being rolled out more broadly in the U.S. This system uses crowd-sourced technology to provide real-time earthquake alerts, aiming to improve safety for those in earthquake-prone areas.

MAPS ON SMARTWATCH

Wear OS devices will gain offline Google Maps functionality. Users can access maps directly from their smartwatches without needing a smartphone connection. When online, users can search for destinations using voice commands and check their location with a simple tap on the watch face.

These updates are being made available to all compatible Android devices, though it may take up to two weeks for the full rollout.

