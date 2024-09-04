Meta AI saves life of a woman in India

Meta AI informed police about woman committing suicide

Wed, 04 Sep 2024

(Web Desk) - Meta’s artificial intelligence tool Meta AI has helped to save a woman's life in India.

Although this AI assistant is used in various functions including searching relevant information, writing responses on various queries and designing an image on prompts.

It is the first instance where it has assisted to save a life of India’s metropolitan city, Lucknow.



This AI assistant informed the police about woman suicide attempt and police got alert, took prompt action and saved the life.

As per local police, 21-year old woman was distressed by his husband behaviour and separation from him and she decided to attempt suicide.



Woman shared a video of her noose around her neck hanging from the ceiling and on social media.

This video got viral and got the attention of users as a result Meta sent an alert to local police.

Local police took notice of the alert, reached at the village swiftly and stopped the girl committing suicide.

It is worth noting that the woman's family was unaware of the situation. Later on, the police apprehended the husband of the woman.